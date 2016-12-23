Iconic palace to host new five-star showjumping show

A new five-star showjumping show has been confirmed for a spectacular location in 2017.

The Palace of Versailles, near Paris, will hold the CSI5* on 4-7 May 2017.

With a total prize pot of €530,000 (£451,750), the highlight will be the Rolex Grand Prix of the Château de Versailles, which has a prize fund of €300,000 (£255,707).

The event will be organized by the MG Event team together in partnership with the venue.

“A mythical place, an experienced organizing team, a prestigious partner,” said showjumper Kevin Staut.

“These are just a few of the many ingredients of the CSI5* of Versailles for its first edition in 2017 that guarantee the exceptional spectacle that the horse world dreams of seeing.”

The jumping will be held in the Grande Écurie (royal stables) area of the historic palace, which can trace its history back to the early 17th century.

It was the seat of political power in France from 1682 until the royal family was forced to return to Paris during the French Revolution in 1789.

Among the historic events that took place within the palace was the signing of the Treaty of Versailles in June 1919, which ended the state of war between Germany and the Allied forces.

Other new shows

The Versailles show is the latest of several new five-star European shows to be announced for 2017.

Last month (November), it was confirmed that the Global Champions Tour (GCT) would return to London.

The four-day five-star show will be held at the Royal Hospital Chelsea, London, on 3-6 August.

The Royal Windsor Horse Show also revealed in October that it was to be upgraded to a CSI5* for 2017.