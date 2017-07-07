First look at five-star venue as top series returns to London

The Longines Global Champions Tour (LGCT) has revealed a first look at what will be in store for guests as the series returns to London next month (4-6 August).

These graphics show how the arena for the five-star competition will fit in at the Royal Hospital Chelsea, which is home to the Chelsea Pensioners and the annual Chelsea Flower Show.

The competition returns to London this year for the first time since 2015, in its new location.

“The Longines Global Champions Tour is a unique and truly global event that has done so much for the profile of our sport,” said showjumper Scott Brash.

“British showjumping is enjoying a renaissance through the success of Team GB, which culminated in Nick Skelton’s emotional win at Rio 2016.

“I am excited that London has been added to the 2017 series, as it provides a new opportunity to excite British audiences about showjumping and inspire new generations. To have your home crowd behind you really spurs you on more.

“I love it, so I’m delighted it’s back in London. It’s going to be a very special event and I can’t wait to compete.”

The event will be staged on the South Grounds, with the Thames in the background and the “iconic background of Sir Christopher Wren’s iconic architecture”.

When the Royal Hospital was announced as the London venue last November, Olympic champion Nick Skelton said: “As a British rider I feel it is extremely important that London is on the calendar of a sporting event of this calibre and the Royal Hospital Chelsea would be an inspiring and important location at which to celebrate the success of British showjumping riders and for the ‘grassroots’ of our sport.”