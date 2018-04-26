First H&H Festival of Showjumping to run this summer

Horse & Hound is delighted to announce it is extending its competition series – with the launch of the H&H Festival of Showjumping.

The event is to run at Arena UK, Lincs, this summer from 13 to 15 July, with classes from 70 to 100cm, for both ponies and horses, and a host of fantastic prizes on offer.

Following the success of last year’s first H&H three-day event, which returns next month, and the launch of the H&H Festival of Dressage, also due to run in July, magazine editor Pippa Roome said she was delighted to announce this third competition.

“It’s fabulous news that we are able to extend our competition series to showjumping this year, as well as dressage,” she said.

“We are building on the success of our inaugural grassroots eventing competition last year, where riders had a wonderful experience competing in a big event atmosphere, making friends and meeting new challenges.

“We look forward to sharing that with more riders this year at Arena UK in the H&H Festival of Showjumping.”

Riders are invited to arrive on the Thursday evening, when welcome drinks will be on offer, and competition starts on the Friday with warm-up classes running in the outdoor rings.

Classes on the Saturday and Sunday will run as single phase, with the results from both combining to decide the overall placings for each height.

A topscore and a pairs competition are also set to run on the Friday and Saturday evenings respectively. Evening entertainment will also feature, with a barbecue and disco planned.

Arena UK general manager Teresa Stratford said she was looking forward to the show.

“It’s going to be brilliant,” she said. “We’re delighted to be involved in such a prestigious event and would encourage everyone to come and compete at a prestigious venue, with an emphasis on having fun, as well as top competition.”

Further schedule details will be announced in the near future.

