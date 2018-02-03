Fernie hunt follower dies in ‘tragic accident’

A rider has died in a “tragic accident” while he was out hunting with the Fernie.

The 54-year-old man passed away after a fall from his horse, on land off Mowsely Road, Saddington, on Wednesday this week (31 January).

A statement released for and on behalf of the Fernie read: “It is with great sadness that we can confirm that a gentleman died following a fall from his horse in a tragic accident whilst following the Fernie hounds on Wednesday.

“Our sincere condolences are with his family and friends at such a difficult time for them, and we ask that everyone respects their privacy as they overcome such a devastating and early loss.”

The statement said a coroner’s investigation is under way, and that another statement is to be released “in due course”.

It added: “In the mean time, both the hunt and the gentleman’s family would like to extend their immense thanks to the emergency services and others who were present at the accident for all their assistance at the time.”

A spokesman for Leicestershire Police said: “Police were called to a field just off Mowsley Road, Saddington, at 2.15pm on 31 January, after a man had fallen from a horse and was taken ill.

“The ambulance service attended the incident and the man was pronounced deceased at the scene. The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file is being prepared for the coroner.

“Identification of the deceased will be a matter for the coroner.”

For all the latest news analysis, competition reports, interviews, features and much more, don’t miss Horse & Hound magazine, on sale every Thursday.