Blood rules update: FEI proposes major change for 2018

Showjumpers will no longer be automatically eliminated for minor cases of blood on a horse’s flanks next year if proposed FEI rule changes go ahead.

Under the current rules, blood found on a horse’s flanks means automatic disqualification for the combination from that class at international competitions.

This has led to several controversial cases in recent years, where top riders including Scott Brash and Bertram Allen have been disqualified for a tiny speck of blood at high-profile shows.

Many leading riders and the International Jumping Riders Club have previously spoken out over the rule.

The new proposal, which was revealed on the FEI website earlier this month, appears to give stewards a degree of discretion.

It moves away from the wording that blood indicates an excessive use of spurs. While a rider can still be disqualified for causing a horse to bleed — and for misuse of the spurs and/or whip — the possible rule change states “minor cases of blood on the flank will not incur elimination”.

These proposals will be consulted on by national federations before a revised edition is made available in October.

