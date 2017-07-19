Major shake-up of international eventing levels planned

A shake-up of international eventing levels is planned for 2018.

Under FEI rule proposals for next season, which were revealed online on 6 July, the current star structure will receive a major revamp to incorporate two new levels.

At the lower end, a new 1.05m category has been proposed, which would become the new one-star.

The FEI is proposing taking the current CCI4* events into a “special event” section of their own — outside of the star structure — and has suggested giving these a new name, such as “iron horse” or “masters”.

It is has also mooted the idea of a new level — CIC5* — with dressage and showjumping at current CCI4* and cross-country at CIC3*, which could be used to support Nations Cup or a new World Cup series.

“The eventing committee is proposing for 2018, a review of the structure of the competitions to adapt to the current global level of the sport and better support the implementation of the Olympic strategy,” said a statement from the FEI.

“This is part of the continued effort to address risk management and the cost effectiveness of the discipline together with encouraging the development of the number of nations participating in eventing.”

It adds that the new 1.05m category would “allow a transition between national and international competitions in developing countries”.

“The level can be used for the pony championship as well as the basis for developing a children level or category in eventing.

“This level would be optional for national federations and not included as a compulsory level of events to obtain qualifications.”

National federations have until 18 September to provide feedback and a revised draft of the rules will be available in October.

