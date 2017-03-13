‘I feel fantastic’: Tim Stockdale back competing after fall

Tim Stockdale is delighted to be back competing after a fall that left him with a broken collarbone.

The British showjumper fell while trying out a potential new horse in January.

Following the “clean break” to his collarbone, Tim was put under strict doctor’s orders to let the healing process run its course.

After three weeks he was back in the saddle and on Saturday (11 March) he donned his show jacket and returned to competition at Keysoe.

All of his horses jumped clear and Tim said he felt “fantastic”.

“Everything is in order,” he told H&H today (13 March).

“The horses jumped very well and I’m glad to be back again — five weeks was a long time.

“I’ve been having physio and building up the muscles around it.

“The healing is good and there’s certainly no pain— it’s a question of getting the strength back in it.

“It’s a fairly regular injury for riders.”

Tim, 52, broke his neck in a similar incident while trying out a horse in 2011.

When he fell on 31 January he had driven five hours from his Northants yard to ride this prospective purchase.

“The horse tripped a stride after he jumped a fence and to be fair I was very lucky he didn’t roll over on top of me,” he told H&H that week.

“I knew within 30 seconds I’d broken my collarbone as it was so incredibly sore and I had difficulty moving my arm. I think the horse was a bit sore afterwards, too.

“I can highly recommend Carlisle Accident and Emergency department — I was in there, X-rayed and sent off with pain relief within an hour and a half, which is pretty good going!”