‘Fantastic’ response to appeal to save suffering equines

Charities have received a “fantastic and generous” response to the plight of suffering horses and donkeys in Italy.

Multiple earthquakes and disastrous weather conditions have left many of these equines without food, water or shelter – isolated in deep snow, trapped in sub-zero temperatures and struggling to survive.

World Horse Welfare and the Donkey Sanctuary have teamed up to help the suffering animals.

The Donkey Sanctuary’s chief executive officer, Mike Baker, said he was “amazed” by the response to their appeal for help.

“We have been able to bring lorry-loads of food to the donkeys and other animals in a desperate situation — it is literally life-saving work,” he said.

“We understand that 95% of the animals in most need in the Abruzzo region have been reached, but our work is not done yet. We are receiving reports and requests for help in the Marche region to the north of Abruzzo.

“We can only respond to the donkeys in most need with your continued support.

Article continues below...

“Thank you for being there and we will keep you updated on the urgent and evolving situation via our live updates online.”

For the latest updates visit the Donkey Sanctuary website.

Most recently the Donkey Sanctuary’s Italian team has been in touch with the Marche Agriculture Rescue Service.

“Conditions are still dangerous with earthquakes but there are farms in the mountains with more than 300 mules between them that need our help,” said a charity spokesman.

“We’re hoping to bring pictures when it’s safe for our team to get in the restricted disaster zone. More updates as soon as we know.”