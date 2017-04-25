Desperate fundraising attempt to halt closure of pony centre

The Exmoor Pony Centre is facing closure this autumn unless it can raise enough money to plug a large hole in its finances.

The centre, near Dulverton on Exmoor, is operated by the charity Moorland Mousie Trust and helps preserve the breed by protecting unwanted moor-bred ponies who would be facing slaughter.

It opened in 2006 and since then has helped more than 300 moor-bred foals find homes as riding ponies or in conservation grazing herds.

It has also welcomed more than 50,000 visitors over the past 11 years.

Following several years of rising costs and decreasing income, the trustees have this week given the charity an ultimatum — unless £20,000 can be found, the centre will be unable to stay open beyond the end of the summer.

“This will also mean the closure of the popular riding, education and community outreach activities enjoyed by local visitors and tourists,” said centre manager Linzi Green (pictured).

“We are all terribly worried about the imminent threat of closure, our target of £20,000 means we would be able to continue for the rest of 2017 while we work to raise further funding which we hope will ensure our long-term survival.”

Vet Fiona Dickson, who cares for the ponies, said the trust and the centre’s work is an “integral part” of the Exmoor pony’s future in finding homes, as well as education and rescue of equines in difficulty.

“It will be a devastating loss and a massive backward step in the safeguarding of the breed if the Exmoor Pony Centre were to close,” she added.

