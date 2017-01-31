‘Exciting’ changes for this year’s HOYS

“Exciting” changes have been put in place for this year’s Horse of the Year Show (HOYS).

The 2017 Birmingham event (4-8 October) will have a different layout, including a bigger retail area and a larger TopSpec Arena, providing more room for fans to enjoy the action.

The retail village will have its own dedicated hall allowing for a larger space for exhibitor stands. Here an “interactive area” will continue to give visitors the opportunity to ‘meet the horses’ and watch interactive demonstrations.

A new addition is the HOYS “live zone”, which will incorporate the expert talks that previously took place in the forum.

This zone will give visitors the chance to meet professionals in the equestrian industry through live demonstrations.

More information on the live zone will follow in the coming months.

Meanwhile the TopSpec Arena will move into Hall 2, situated next to the retail village.

The entire hall will be dedicated to this arena, which also allows for an increased audience capacity.

There will also be a new internal walkway linking the retail village to the Andrews Bowen International Arena.

“Here at Grandstand we are excited about the changes and are looking forward to welcoming everyone to HOYS 2017,” said a spokesman for Grandstand, the organisers of HOYS.

New retail manager

Last week (27 January), HOYS appointed Carl Storey as its tradestand manager.

Warwickshire-based Mr Storey joins the HOYS team with more than four years of experience in managing tradestands for shows around the West Midlands.

Having previously worked on shows at Birmingham’s NEC, Carl is familiar with the HOYS venue and is keen to finalise planning for the new retail village at the 2017 event.

“I’m absolutely thrilled to be joining the team,” said Mr Storey.

“I am very much look forward to getting acquainted with the industry.”

Tradestands are due to go on sale mid-February.

For more information on Horse of the Year Show 2017 visit www.hoys.co.uk