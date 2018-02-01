Event Rider Masters expands into Belgium but loses two British venues

The Event Rider Masters (ERM) is back for 2018 and the £350,000 competition series has expanded to Belgium.

This year there will be six legs, in which the world’s leading event riders and horses will compete in a shortened television-friendly CIC3* format.

The 2018 series will not feature legs at Blenheim or Gatcombe, but will be introduced to Concours Complet d’Arville in Belguim.

Britain’s Gemma Tattersall was the 2017 ERM champion with wins at Chatsworth and Gatcombe Park.

“I enjoyed the pressure of the 2017 series and cannot wait to set my season around the 2018 series with my team of horses,” she said.

“The new event at Arville will be a challenge and the even mix between UK and Europe will definitely increase the international competition within the series. I cannot wait!”

ERM legs will run at the following events:

Chatsworth International Horse Trials, Derbyshire, 12 – 13 May

Internationales Wiesbadener Pfingstturnier, Germany, 18 – 19 May

Concours Complet d’Arville, Belguim, 23 – 24 June

Barbury Castle International Horse Trials, Wiltshire, 7 – 8 July

Haras de Jardy Eventing Show, France, 14 – 15 July

Series finale at Blair Castle International Horse Trials, Perthshire, 25 – 26August

Coverage will include live competition data and footage available via Facebook Live and YouTube.

It is also available to view free by anyone in the world at www.eventridermasters.tv

ERM’s sponsor SAP is working alongside the team to develop more audience engagement technologies as the year progresses.

“The 2018 series marks an exciting progression for ERM,” said ERM chief executive Chris Stone.

“Not only are we building on the eventing showcase the series has developed, but we are planning to introduce even more technology with SAP to push the boundaries of our sport’s presentation.

“The expansion into mainland Europe with the addition of Arville embraces the truly global nature of eventing and will definitely make the competition more intense. It is a privilege to introduce ERM to the Belgian eventing audience.”

Mr Stone said ERM will provide eventing fans a way of seeing star riders prepare for the World Equestrian Games in Tryon in September.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank the countless volunteers, officials, owners, fans, grooms, athletes, venues and the ERM team who make the series possible,” he said.

“2018 is going to be a very exciting year and we cannot wait for the series to begin at Chatsworth.”

Arville event organiser Barbara de Liedekerke said her team was “thrilled” to become a part of the series and host the first Belgian ERM leg.

“Eventing in Belgium is a growing sport and we are excited to bring this great series together with ERM to the Belgian fans,” she said.

Henrike Paetz of SAP added that the innovations it is creating with ERM are an “exciting way to bring fans and media closer to the sport”.

To find out more about the 2018 series, and why it won’t be held at Blenheim or Gatcombe this year, in this week’s H&H magazine, out today (Thursday, 2 February, 2018)