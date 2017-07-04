Rider stored equine remedy in painkiller bottle: banned for 15 months

An endurance horse failed a drug test after he was given a homeopathic remedy stored in an old tramadol bottle.

Houkoumi G, ridden by Belgium’s Evelyne Stoffel, tested positive for the powerful painkiller O-desmethyl-tramadol at the CEI* 100 at Virton on 4 September 2016.

The drug is prescribed for use in humans, but it is a banned substance for equines under FEI rules, meaning it is “not permitted for use in the competition horse at any time”.

It was found to be present in the urine, but not the blood sample taken.

The case went before the FEI Tribunal on 6 June.

A statement from the horse’s vet, Dr Mathieu Henry, said he had not prescribed any anti-inflamatory medication since October 2015 and had “never prescribed any tramadol”.

He added that Ms Stoffel and her husband, Dany Marmignon, had “always privileged the health of their animals rather than competition or financial gain”.

Mr Marmignon sustained serious multiple injuries in a car accident in 1987 and uses tramadol to manage the pain.

His doctor, Dr S Thiry, confirmed that he prescribes the drug for him.

Ms Stoffel stated she used Dr Bach’s homeopathic flower remedies for herself and her animals.

She decided to mix two of these together into one bottle for ease of use and found that empty bottles of tramadol had a “handy dropper”.

“She had therefore, without any bad intensions, taken an empty bottle of tramadol and filled it with the flowers of Bach, so she could leave the bottle in the grooming box,” said a statement in Ms Stoffel’s defence.

“She had given the horse 25 drops of this product (the two flowers of Bach and the residue of tramadol) every day of the week prior to the event.

“That, if only she had realised that some tramadol residue could have remained in the bottle, she would never have used it.

“She perfectly understood that what she considered as empty, was not considered as such for a laboratory.”

On the day of the competition, Ms Stoffel had been using the product directly out of its original bottles.

Her defence also alleged that if she had chosen to give the horse a “useful” amount of tramadol, this would have shown up in the blood sample.

Article continues below…

You might also be interested in: