European Eventing Championships dressage: Tina Cook boosts British chances

Tina Cook is in touch with the leaders at the halfway stage of dressage day two at the European Eventing Championships in Strzegom.

The third British team rider pulled off a solid, expressive test from her Rio reserve Billy The Red to score 38.2. They lie sixth at this stage.

Germany’s lead in the team standings has strengthened following a 30.3 test from Ingrid Klimke and her recent Aachen winner Horseware Hale Bob. They have slotted into second behind teammate Bettina Hoy, who set a new European record yesterday when she scored 24.6 on Seigneur Medicott.

“He was so focused, it was fun to ride him,” said Ingrid of Horseware Hale Bob. “He’s on top form, very fit, and being 13 now he knows when he is in the dressage so he listens and I could easily guide him around.”

Germany’s first team rider, Julia Krajewski, has slipped one place to fourth on Samourai Du Thot, while France’s Tom Carlile (Upsilon) and Swiss rider Felix Vogg (Onfire) occupy third and fifth respectively.

Tina and Billy The Red consistently scored sevens and eights and individual marks only dropped once for the final flying change — one five and a four flashing on the screen.

“It’s our weak way [changing left to right], but we’ve been working on it and he slightly anticipated,” said Tina. “I’m sure I could have done better; it’s not always the horse’s fault.”

Tina added that the camaraderie among the British team is “fantastic”. Ros Canter is still inside the top 10, sitting in eighth after a strong senior championship debut riding Allstar B yesterday.

“Ros has slotted straight in [to the team]. I’m the older member but if we all work together for the goal of gold what can go wrong?”

The only other change to the top 10 so far is British-based Finnish individual Pauliina Swindells moving into 10th with Ferro S.

The final two British riders will do their tests this afternoon (Friday). Gemma Tattersall, riding Quicklook V as an individual, is due in the arena at 2.28pm (1.28pm BST) and the last team rider, Nicola Wilson (Bulana), at 2.56pm (1.56pm BST).

Come back to horseandhound.co.uk later today to find out who will be the dressage leader going into tomorrow’s cross-country phase. Full Europeans report in next week’s H&H (24 August).