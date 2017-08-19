Horse put down after cross-country fall at European Eventing Championships

A horse has been euthanized following a fall while negotiating the cross-country course at the European Eventing Championships today.

Bob The Builder, ridden by Michal Knap and representing the host nation, Poland, as an individual, fell at fence 15, MIM Open Oxer, in the main arena. Michal was thrown clear.

The 11-year-old gelding initially lay on his side next to the fence. When he did eventually get back up on to his feet, he walked into an equine ambulance trailer and was taken to the on-site veterinary clinic for further assessment. There the decision was made to enthanize him due to an “irreparable” leg injury.

A statement from the FEI said:

“The Polish horse, Bob The Builder, which fell at fence 15 in the main arena with his rider Michal Knap, received immediate treatment at the fence and was taken to the on-site veterinary clinic for further assessment.

“Sadly, X-rays revealed an irreparable fracture of the horse’s front right long pastern bone (lower leg) and, on humane grounds and with the agreement of the owners and rider, the decision was taken to put the horse to sleep.

“A post mortem will be carried out at the on-site veterinary clinic.”

Bob The Builder was a KWPN gelding by Roven XX out of Inadja (Randel Z). This was his first championship appearance with Michal. They had competed at Strzegom several times previously, finishing seventh in a CIC* here in March this year and 16th in the CCI3* in October 2016.

In total 77 horses contested Rudiger Schwarz’s championship track today, with 36 jumping around clear and four of those inside the time.

As well as Bob The Builder there were another three horse falls and four rider falls, but none of these were reported to be seriously injured. Danish rider Cecilie Ericksen was thoroughly checked out in hospital, where her dislocated shoulder was put back into place.

Great Britain currently leads the team standings ahead of Germany and Sweden.

The final horse inspection is at 9am (8am BST) tomorrow, with the showjumping starting at 11am (10am BST). The top 25 will showjump at 2.15pm (1.15pm BST).

