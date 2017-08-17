Germany’s Bettina Hoy has catapulted herself into a significant lead this afternoon at the European Eventing Championships in Strzegom, Poland.

Riding Seigneur Medicott, Bettina recorded an incredible 24.6 to put herself nearly 10 penalties clear of Frenchman Tom Carlile, who scored 34.4 on Upsilon.

“There isn’t anything I’m unhappy about in my test; he was very focused on me and he’s so beautiful which makes my job easier,” said Bettina.

Tom confessed he felt “relieved” to have ridden the standard of test his stallion is capable of producing. They scored 34.4.

“I dreamed I might get ahead of Bettina but I knew I probably wouldn’t be — although maybe not quite so far behind,” he said.

Julia Krajewski, who held the lead going into the lunch break, lies third aboard Samourai Du Thot. This puts Germany ahead in the team standings on 60.9 following two riders. France is 15-penalties behind in second, less than seven penalties clear of Great Britain.

Ros Canter is best-placed of the British in sixth with Allstar B, behind Swiss rider Felix Vogg (Onfire) and Sweden’s Louise Jahde (Wieloch’s Utah Sun).

Ros, who is making her senior championship debut, rode a lovely test to score a personal best of 38.6. Her marks dropped to a 6.5 on just one occasion during the trot work — for shoulder-in — but 7s and 7.5s dominated, before eights and nines appeared during the canter work. She also earned a nine for the final halt.

“He really knows how to knuckle down in the arena,” said Ros. “The aim was a mistake-free test because that’s what we’re good at and we did it. I’m delighted with him.”

Oliver Townend, who produced a solid test in this morning’s session, lies 12th with Cooley SRS.

There was disappointment for British individual Piggy French, though, who was visibly deflated following her test on Quarrycrest Echo. They scored 46.2 and lie 17th.

It is a hot day here and Piggy said the horse is naturally very laidback, becoming flat in the arena and it particularly affected the quality of the canter.

“He just lost his sparkle and felt so lazy,” she said. “I’m gutted because this week really counts. His trot work was pretty standard for him, but he usually picks up marks in the canter and we didn’t.”

Continued below…

More eventing news:

The remaining three British riders do their dressage tests tomorrow (Friday): Tina Cook (Billy The Red) at 11.11am (10.11am BST), Gemma Tattersall (Quicklook V) at 2.28pm (1.28pm BST) and Nicola Wilson (Bulana) at 2.56pm (1.56pm BST).

Come back to horseandhound.co.uk later to find out how riders have reacted to Rudiger Schwarz’s cross-country course. Full report from the Europeans in next week’s magazine (out 24 August).



Top 10 after dressage day one:

1, Seigneur Medicott (Bettina Hoy, GER) 24.6

2, Upsilon (Tom Carlile, FRA) 34.4

3, Samourai Du Thot (Julia Krajewski, 36.3)

4, Onfire (Felix Vogg, SUI) 37.2

5, Wieloch’s Utah Sun (Louise Svensson Jahde, SWE)

6, Allstar B (Ros Canter, GBR) 38.6

7, Fletcha van’t Verahof (Karin Donckers, BEL) 40.1

8, Barraduff (Pietro Roman, ITA) 41

9, Hamilton 24 (Josefa Sommer, GER) 41

10, Tresor Mail (Sidney Dufresne, FRA) 41.5

Team standings following two riders:

1, Germany 60.9

2, France 75.9

3, Great Britain 82.4

4, Sweden 83

5, Italy 85.5

6, Switzerland 90.4

7, Belgium 91.6

8, Denmark 97.3

9, Belarus 100.7

10, Poland 102.8

11, Ireland 106.2

12, Spain 106.3

13, Norway 55.1 (only one score recorded today)