Equine therapy centre urgently seeks new home

An equine therapy centre that helps people suffering from emotional trauma and mental illness has been left “in limbo” after losing its home.

The Way of the Horse facility in Leicestershire was given notice to vacate their existing premises in Earl Shilton before the end of June.

While the social enterprise’s horses have temporarily been rehoused, it is not possible to continue running sessions from that site, and they are appealing to landowners and investors for help.

Director Dina Shale, who has been running The Way of the Horse for two years, said she was looking for between five to 10 acres of land with stabling for about eight horses in the Blaby or Hinckley and Bosworth districts.

“We are in limbo at the moment, but we aren’t closing,” she said. “We’ve already learnt a lot from this experience and we’re using it as an opportunity to take some time to re-establish so that we can come back stronger.

“We’ve been really successful in our first two years so we want to continue moving forward. This is such a valuable service for the local community, and one that is much needed.

”If there is anyone out there who can help us, or knows somebody who could help us, please get in touch.”

The Way of the Horse has a team of 10 staff, including Dina’s husband Derek and daughter Georgie. They currently help more than 30 families a week.

Their “unique” therapy sessions have been well-received by the local community, and they were recently granted £5,000 from Leicestershire county council to expand their facilities and build a sensory cabin for adults with autism.

“A typical session will involve activities with the horses that require students to use skills they haven’t used before. This provides a process of learning that can assist people when other conventional medical pathways have failed,” said Dina.

“It’s lovely to see how we can make a change in someone’s life. To give something back is so rewarding and fulfilling.”

Anyone who would like to help can contact Dina on 07714269218 or thewayofthehorse2015@gmail.com.

