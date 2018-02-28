Equestrian world battles against ‘Beast from the East’: latest cancellations updates

This page will be updated with news from fixtures until 6pm on Friday (2 March): organisers and venues that would like their updates included should email lucy.elder@timeinc.com
Sub-zero temperatures and heavy snow are causing disruption for horse owners across the country.
With the severe weather forecast to continue for areas of Britain throughout the week, some equestrians are likely to see changes to their competition plans.
The affiliated eventing season is set to start this weekend (3-4 March) at Isleham in Cambridgeshire.
A British Eventing steward, the event’s technical adviser and the course-builder will be inspecting the site today (Wednesday, 28 February).
Vale View Equestrian has managed to go ahead with its British Showjumping fixture today, although other venues have been hit by the “Beast from the East”.
Addington has cancelled its three-day showjumping show, which was set to run from 2 to 4 March, due to the weather.
Wellington Riding Centre in Hampshire escaped with a “light dusting of snow” and has been able to go ahead with its British Dressage regional championships.
Summerhouse Equestrian Centre in Gloucestershire was due to hold affiliated regional dressage championships this week (1-3 March), but these have now been postponed.
For those unable to ride at home, dressage rider Anna Ross has offered the use of her indoor arena in return for a £5 donation to the Emile Faure Foundation to anyone who can travel there safely.
The latest Met Office forecast is for bitterly cold temperatures and heavy, blustery snow for areas of the UK over the next five days.
A red weather warning for snow has been issued for parts of Scotland, with amber and yellow snow warnings for large swathes of England.
But it is hoped temperatures will climb gradually over the weekend.
The forecast for next week is also looking more hopeful — the Met Office states sleet and snow will move north across the country on Sunday into Monday.
It is likely to stay cold in the north next week, with temperatures in the south returning to near-normal for this time of year. The weather across the UK is likely to be more unsettled as the week progresses.
Equestrian breakdown company PRP Equine Rescue has advised owners to consider whether it is really necessary to travel their horses in extreme weather.
“If you don’t have to travel, you shouldn’t be travelling,” Claire Barker told H&H.
“If you want to take the risk yourself, ok, but what happens if you have a problem, break down and people have to get to you?”
She added that commercial vehicle companies that are contracted to provide breakdown assistance are already stretched when the weather is poor, meaning it can take longer for them to reach each case.
Snow can also mean it could take longer for horse transporter companies to reach a breakdown.
“Don’t just consider: can I get from A to B, think about what could happen if you get stuck on the way,” added Ms Barker.
“Consider that the conditions can change significantly during the day.”
She said thankfully PRP does not see an increase in calls as owners are generally sensible about only travelling if really necessary.
“It is worth remembering that the same vehicle contractors are called on to attend accidents as breakdowns,” added Ms Barker.
“This means they are more stretched during periods of bad weather which can result in longer than average ETAs for breakdown assistance.”
Ms Barker also recommended if owners have to travel, that they are well prepared, with plenty of warm rugs for their horses and clothes and drinks for themselves, and to ensure the lorry is well ventilated.
Updates:
- 28 February, 6.28pm: Summerhouse Equestrian Centre has postponed its affiliated dressage regional championships. The fixture was set to take place this week and has been moved to 7-9 March. For more details, click here
28 February, 5.22pm: The Brecon & Talybont point-to-point at Llanfrynach on 3 March has been abandoned following an inspection earlier this afternoon.
“The chief steward has concluded that with the course being currently frost-bound and with sub-zero temperatures, that it will not recover sufficiently in time for racing on Saturday, even without snow on the ground,” said a statement from the organisers.
“Any new date for the potential to re-run this meeting will be discussed and any decisions made with regards to that will be announced in due course.”
28 February, 4.54pm: Isleham Horse Trials has posted the following message on its Facebook page: “Thank you for your comments we love starting the season and we are doing everything we can to run but this weather with unfortunately make the decision for us.
“As posted yesterday decision will be made early Friday morning.
“We do have snow now started 6 am and has snowed on and off but now current situation bright sunshine.”
It will be posting further updates on its Facebook page and the BE website.
- 28 February, 4.30pm: The Derwent point-to-point, due to be held at Charm Park on 4 March, has been cancelled as the course is currently under between four and five inches of snow, with more forecast. Organisers are hoping to rearrange the fixture.
- 28 February, 3.54pm: The Thurlow Hunt point-to-point at Horseheath has been moved from 3 March to 4 March, subject to approval by the Point-to-Point Secretaries Association. A further decision about moving and running this meeting on 4 March is expected to be made by 9am tomorrow (Thursday, 1 March)
- 28 February, 3.30pm: Racing has been abandoned today at Wincanton, Market Rasen, Musselburgh and Newcastle; tomorrow at Ludlow and Taunton and at Doncaster on Friday. Racing has also been abandoned at Kelso on Saturday (3 March)
28 February, 3pm: A British Dressage (BD) spokesman said the organisation is aware members have expressed concerns about its competitions going ahead over the coming days due to the weather forecasts.“We are monitoring the situation closely and in discussion with the relevant venues, including Summerhouse who are hosting the Regionals from Thursday 1 to Saturday 3 March,” he added.
“The decision whether or not to abandon or postpone events ultimately sits with the organiser, but the venue must be deemed to be safe for members to compete as the welfare of our riders and horses remains paramount.
“At the moment there is no snow at Summerhouse and conditions are fine to go ahead, although the venue is within the amber warning zone from the Met Office so this will remain under regular review.
“Members will need to make their own informed decisions as to whether or not it is safe to travel from their individual locations. We would strongly recommend that all competitors follow the advice provided by the Met Office.
“A venue inspection will take place at Summerhouse at 4.00pm today (Wednesday) and again at 6.00am tomorrow (Thursday) and members are advised to keep an eye on the venue’s social media and BD website home page.”
- 28 February, 12.50pm: British Eventing (BE) is hoping events will go ahead this weekend, but will keep members updated as soon as it has information. It is asking members to ensure their mobile number is up to date on your entry, and in the mobile field of ‘my Details’, which can be found under the membership pages. BE will text members in the case of abandonment. The organisation is also urging competitors to check the event schedule page on the BE website or telephone the hotline (02477 087800) ahead of their journey to make sure the event is still due to go ahead.
