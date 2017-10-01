UK equestrian sponsorship round-up

Dodson & Horrell and Point Two

The British Equestrian Federation (BEF) has agreed new four-year deals with equine nutrition company Dodson & Horrell and air jacket supplier Point Two.

BEF performance director Gordon Burton said he is “delighted” to be working with the companies to ensure athletes are prepared and supported in the run-up to Tokyo 2020.

“The World Class Programme and British teams have received fantastic nutritional expertise and logistical support from Sam [Horrell] and his team over the years and we look forward to working with them to continue to strengthen our partnership,” said Mr Burton.

“Safety of our human and equine athletes is of paramount importance to us, and we are delighted to have renewed commitment from Point Two to continue to provide support to our eventing squads.”

Black Country Saddles

Gloucestershire-based eventer and dressage rider Sara Squires has joined Black Country Saddles’ team of sponsored riders.

Sara said she thinks the saddles, which she rides in, are “fantastic”.

“I feel very fortunate to have secured sponsorship from them,” she added.

“The saddles include the latest innovations in design — this really gives me confidence knowing that whether I am competing at a dressage event or tackling a major cross-country course, I am riding in the best saddles available today.”

Stable Shield

The equine biosecurity company has joined forces with Australian eventers Kevin and Emma McNab to provide antibacterial paint for the couple’s yard.

The Stable Shield paint is a water-based non-toxic paint that can be applied to stables.

It is claimed to prevent the growth of bacteria by up to 99.8% on surfaces.

“It is very reassuring to know that our horses will be protected against the spread of harmful bacteria, Emma and I can’t wait to help educate horse owners about the importance of providing a clean stable environment,” said Kevin.

Lycetts

The equine and bloodstock insurance broker has welcomed Charlie Deutsch and Guy Disney to its team of sponsored riders.

The pair have both signed three-year deals with the company, which also supports George Greenock, Nick Orpwood and Charlotte Alexander.

“Charlie’s career is taking off and if we can accelerate that progress, we will have played a small role in nurturing some young and raw talent in the sport,” said William McCarter, rural divisional director at Lycetts.

Guy was the first amputee jockey to win a professional race in the UK at the Royal Artillery Gold Cup at Sandown in February.

“It is great to be supporting someone who has done so much to overcome adversity,” added Mr McCarter.

“He is an inspiration to others who have experienced similar challenges. He’s also a great man and a damn good jockey.”

SEIB

The specialist insurance provider is continuing its support for the British Showjumping winter novice championship series for a fifth consecutive year.

The series features 12 national qualifying rounds, which culminate in the final at the Longines Royal International Horse Show at Hickstead in July.

“We are delighted to continue our sponsorship of this very special championship,” said SEIB marketing manager Nicolina Mackenzie.

“Not only does it give competitors an aim for the winter months, but it also give them a very special opportunity to jump in the famous Hickstead international arena, something that not very many riders get a chance to do.

“SEIB insurance brokers feel privileged to be part of something that helps to make dreams come true.”

North Yorkshire Sadles

Eventer Harriet Morris-Baumber has signed a sponsorship deal with the saddler.

The company is providing Harriet with saddles and equipment from its Harry Dabbs range. Meanwhile, she will act as a brand ambassador for the company.

“I am delighted to team up with this brilliant company and represent them at shows and events both locally and further afield,” said Harriet.

“To have support from a saddlery team with so much experience is just fantastic and it is brilliant to represent such a focused company dedicated to fitting and sourcing such high quality saddles and associated products.”

SsangYong

The car manufacturer marked its new title sponsorship deal with Blenheim Palace International Horse Trials with the finale of a remarkable journey.

Two SsangYong Rextons arrived at the horse trials after finishing a 13,000km 50-day drive.

The four-by-fours had left Pyeongtawk in South Korea, travelling through 10 countries to arrive at the palace.

SsangYong chief executive Johng-sik Choi travelled from the company’s global headquarters in South Korea to visit the event and witness the vehicles’ arrival.

“Since announcing our sponsorship of Blenheim Palace Horse Trials earlier this year, we were keen to include this prestigious event in the launch plans for our new Rexton 4X4, which is why we chose Blenheim as the final destination for our Trans Eurasia Trail,” said Mr Choi.