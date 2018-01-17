Entries open for 2018 racing to hunting challenge

Does your former racehorse now lead the field in a different sphere, and boast the best manners out hunting?

Following the success of last year’s inaugural racing to hunting challenge, Retraining of Racehorses (RoR), together with the Hunting Office, is launching the second running of the competition.

The winning horse’s rider will receive a £2,500 first prize, with a further £1,000 going to their hunt, the Meriel Tufnell Trophy and a riding coat courtesy of Watt to Wear.

To enter the competition, the rider should supply the a brief biography of the horse’s career, both for racing and hunting, as well as photos or videos of the horse in the hunting field.

The hunt master is also asked to provide a short reference for their nominated horse.

Entries should be sent to hunting@ror.org.uk

The panel of judges will identify a long-list of potential finalists, all of which will be watched by a judge out hunting before the finalists are chosen.

Last year’s final took place at Aintree on Countryside Day (29 October). The finalists undertook a series of challenges, include jumping and negotiating obstacles that they might come across on a day’s hunting.

The horses and riders also paraded with a pack of hounds from the Holcombe Harriers.

The location and details of the 2018 final will be confirmed in the near future.

“It is a pleasure to be involved with this great initiative and very rewarding to see so many former racehorses becoming such assets in the hunting field,” said Mike Tucker, equestrian commentator and chairman of the panel of judges.

“As well as being able to jump a variety of fences, we will also expect horses to show good manners around hounds and the ability to ride away from the field and open gates.”

The challenge is open to horses that have raced in Great Britain (Point-to-Point or under Rules) and are registered with RoR, and all mounted packs in Great Britain.

Horses can be registered with the RoR at any point up to the closing date for entries. To register, visit members.ror.org.uk/register

Hunts are asked to put forward one former racehorse as their nomination.

The panel of judges will review entries based on their all-round behaviour and manners out hunting.

Entry is free and closes on Monday 19 March, 2018.

