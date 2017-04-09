Emaciated cob with painful abscess rescued in ‘nick of time’

A cob found in knee-deep in mud with an infected abscess on his face has been rescued by the Blue Cross.

The emaciated three-year-old, who has been named Denny, was found abandoned in a “notorious fly-grazing area” in the southwest of England last month.

Police were able to seize Denny using the Control of Horses Act and he was inspected by a Blue Cross vet.

“He was distressingly thin, covered with sores on his legs, riddled with worms and had badly neglected hooves,” said a Blue Cross spokesman.

“But the worst was the suppurating abscess on his face: a rotten tooth had led to an infection to his sinuses and the formation of an abscess on his face that had subsequently burst.”

He was prescribed antibiotics and anti-inflammatory medication before having surgery to remove the offending tooth.

Article continues below...

Article continues below…

You might also be interested in: