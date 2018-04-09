Ellen Whitaker ‘devastated’ after beloved dog disappears at show in Spain

Ellen Whitaker and her family are “devastated” after their beloved pug went missing at a two-star show in Spain.

The British showjumper believes her pet was stolen at the event in Seville on Sunday (8 April).

A reward is being offered for the safe return of the fawn-coloured bitch.

Betty is a close companion to Ellen, her Spanish showjumper partner Antonio Marinas Soto and their sons Harry and Frankie.

“We are devastated that it looks like someone has stolen our little pug,” said Barnsley-based Ellen.

“She loves her family and it’s extremely out of character for her to go anywhere without us. Our children are devastated.

“Any information or help would be very much appreciated.”

Betty was last seen at 8.30am on Sunday and was wearing a brown and red collar.

If anyone has any information they are urged to call (0034)679340669 or send the family a message via Facebook

An influential rider

Ellen is the daughter of Steven Whitaker, John and Michael’s brother. She competed at her first affiliated show at the age of five and by the time she was eight she had qualified for Horse of the Year Show (HOYS).

She became one of the youngest riders to represent Great Britain when she competed at the European Championships in Germany in 2007 aged 21, jumping triple clear to secure team bronze for Britain.

Ellen has won numerous prestigious events including the 2007 and 2010 Hickstead speed derby and the 2009 HOYS puissance.

In May 2014, she had her first baby, Harry Marinas Whitaker. She and Antonio added Frankie Thomas Marinas-Whitaker to their family in March 2016.

