Dumped ponies Ken and Bruce thriving in forever home

A pair of youngsters found dumped “unloved and scared” earlier this year are making good progress.

The coloured young cob stallion and colt, now named Ken and Bruce, were dumped on the drive of Isleham Horse and Pony Rescue Centre in Cambridgeshire, on 26 January.

Ken’s feet had “clearly never been near a farrier”, and he was carrying a “vast amount of weight” in matted, mud-caked feathers.

His tail was so long it dragged feet behind him on the floor.

“I’ve had horses for over 40 years and taken in a lot of rescues and I have never seen anything like Ken,” said Hayley Davies, whose mother Wendy founded the sanctuary.

“Bruce was severely malnourished, not even knowing what horse food was, he was so weak he wobbled when he walked.

“Both were unloved and scared of all human contact.”

Since then the ponies have made great progress.

“Ken has come on so much and turned in to a really loving pony, he now calls when he sees his food tub coming,” Hayley added.

“He also loves a groom and the great news is that his frogs have also started to grow back.

“Bruce has also made huge progress, however it’s very small steps with him — he was definitely the more terrified out of the two.”

