Duke of Edinburgh to retire from public engagements

The Duke of Edinburgh will step down from public engagements this autumn.

Prince Philip, who turns 96 next month, has the “full support of The Queen”.

The announcement was made by the royal communications team this morning (4 May).

“Prince Philip will attend previously scheduled engagements between now and August, both individually and accompanying The Queen,” said the statement.

“Thereafter, the Duke will not be accepting new invitations for visits and engagements, although he may still choose to attend certain public events from time to time.”

The statement adds that the Duke of Edinburgh is patron, president or a member of more than 780 organisations, with which he will continue to be associated but will no longer play an active role by attending engagements.

Prince Philip’s involvement in the equestrian world goes back to childhood, with his earliest memory in the saddle dating from 1928, when he would ride along the Black Sea beaches with his cousin King Michael of Romania.

He is currently president of Royal Windsor Horse Show and Scottish Horse Driving Trials.

He is patron of the Northern Country Fair and Horse Show, Lowther Horse Driving Trials and Country Fair and the Canadian Cutting Horse Association.

The Prince is also a member of British Carriage Driving and the British Horse Driving Trials Association, and an honorary member of the British Horse Society and the United States Equestrian Federation.

