Valegro turns his hoof to jumping… and this time it’s for real

Legendary dressage horse Valegro has turned his hoof to a new skill.

This morning (19 June), Carl Hester posted a picture of the star jumping with his gold medal-winning partner Charlotte Dujardin.

“Blueberry” can be seen popping the fence with his ears pricked forward during a morning training session.

“It was a bit of an impulsive moment,” Carl told H&H.

“I bought a load of caveletti last week. I told Charlotte he could jump and she said ‘prove it’!”

Carl said Valegro has always enjoyed jumping.

“We did jump him as a five and six-year-old a bit,” he said.

“He loves it. It’s just another string to his bow and it keeps the weight off his little belly, which increases this time of year.

“Charlotte loved it too. It was very good for her too. I said, ‘Let go lady!’”

Carl said that there was “no sign of [a jumping career] really materialising”, but he thought it would be fun to share a picture of Valegro jumping, particularly after Horse & Hound’s April Fool article earlier this year. The joke story stated that the 15-year-old gelding had taken up eventing.

Carl added that Valegro was enjoying life after his retirement from competion.

“He’ absolutely fine,” he said. “We keep him fit – he gets ridden every day and he hacks. We can do [things like jumping] more now.

“We know how much he enjoys it.”

