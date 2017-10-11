Top dressage sire De Niro dies aged 24

The world-leading dressage sire De Niro has died aged 24.

Klosterhof Medingen stud, where De Niro had stood and where he also lived out his retirement, revealed the news today (11 October).

He was put down this morning due to ongoing laminitis problems.

“The entire Klosterhof team is very sad about the loss of this unique stallion,” said a statement from the stud, adding that the horse had “written breeding history”.

“De Niro leaves a big gap. We are grateful to this outstanding stallion and wonderful horse for two decades, where he has represented the Klosterhof Medingen worldwide and will continue to be present for a long time through his offspring.”

The Hanoverian stallion has been hugely influential in the world of sport horse breeding and was also very successful in competition.

He was competing at grand prix level by the age of seven and won the German Championships for Professional Riders in 2001. At the age of nine, he took international grand prix titles at Saumur and Berlin.

Article continues below…

You might also be interested in: