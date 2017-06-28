Grand prix in sight for dressage super cob Billy Wizz

A grand prix debut is in sight for a 14hh Irish cob who has been wowing dressage judges.

Sam Turner bought the now 16-year-old skewbald gelding Cuffstown Rumble (Billy Wizz) as a five-year-old to do some dressage, but he has exceeded all expectations.

Last month, (10 May) Sam and Billy Wizz did their first inter I test at Keysoe, scoring 63.16% and winning their section.

Sam said a British Dressage camp they attended in April was instrumental to their progress.

“I was taught by Mark Ruddock and he worked really well for me and gave me a huge confidence boost,” she told H&H.

“There’s more in the inter I test that keeps him together [than the lower levels]. We scored a 68% at camp at that level.

“Now we are trying to teach him piaffe. He can passage all day long and the piaffe is coming.

“Doing a grand prix would be a dream come true. Our dream was to wear a top hat and tails but now I feel like I’m within reach [of doing a grand prix test].”

Billy Wizz is schooled no more than three times a week and enjoys going on beach rides.

“He’s a least eventing fit if not better,” added Sam who comes from a point-to-point background and runs her own Hertforshire-based livery yard of 25 horses.

“He’s a cracking pony and a character. He knows how good he is.”

Sam has set up her own Facebook page, Sam Turner Dressage, which has been helping to inspire other riders on less typical dressage horses.

