‘Dreams do come true’: disabled rider qualifies for HOYS

A disabled rider has fulfilled her ambition to qualify for the Horse of the Year Show, (HOYS) after picking up an SEIB Search For A Star ticket.
Sam Moss and her Irish Draft gelding Frenchfort Mike (Flynn) were placed second in a strong show hunter class at Osbaldeston (April 23) on their first attempt at qualifying.
Chesterfield-based Sam has suffered from a series of debilitating conditions, including scoliosis of the spine and severe congenital leg problems. She was badly affected by ME (myalgic encephalomyelitis) after contracting psittacosis from a pet parrot, and then was severely injured in a car accident six years ago, which led to ongoing balance and confidence issues, forcing her to give up her career in the probation service.
“This result has given me a massive self-esteem boost, but I have to keep pinching myself – I can’t believe I will be riding at Horse of the Year Show,” she said.
“I also hope it might inspire other disabled riders to have a go too.”
Sam bought Flynn as a three-year-old and backed him herself with help from a friend. While she shows him in ridden classes, other friends have shown the gelding in hand and hacked him out.
“I’d dreamt of doing Search For A Star since I first bought Flynn, but never really thought it would happen,” Sam added. “Due to my health problems, he had five months off as a five-year-old and six months off the following year. I was worried he wouldn’t be as well schooled as some of the other horses.
“I couldn’t be more thrilled with him — he’s my horse of a lifetime. He’s such a gentleman and really looks after me — so much so that I’ve now bought his three-year-old full-brother.”
Rescued cob transforms life of disabled owner
Young Rafiki was suffering from a major worm…
Dog saves disabled dad from blaze
A disabled father has been saved from certain…
Former eventer Claire Lomas paints own disabled parking sign
Claire Lomas hopes her actions prompts councils to…
SEIB marketing manager Nicolina Mackenzie said: “It’s an absolute triumph for Sam to qualify for HOYS, and it does show that if you put your mind to it, dreams really can come true.”
For all the latest news analysis, competition reports, interviews, features and much more, don’t miss Horse & Hound magazine, on sale every Thursday.