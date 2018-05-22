‘Dramatic and haunting’ film to focus on riding road safety

A director is producing a “dramatic and haunting” film about horse and rider safety on the UK’s roads.

Film-maker Danielle Scott is currently working on the “hard-hitting” short film, which she hopes will make viewers sit up and take note.

“Unlike other films of similar themes currently out there, this won’t be an infomercial,” she told H&H.

“We are applying our film-making experiences and skill to hit the same dramatic level as the ‘don’t drink and drive’ adverts which really make a difference with a haunting message.”

The footage will be shot in North Ayrshire, Scotland, but the film’s message will apply to all UK viewers.

Filming will take place at the end of June and the finished project will premiere online this summer.

Ms Scott is a rider and horse owner herself and has had near-misses on the road.

She enjoys attending local shows and hacking with her 20-year-old Anglo Arab mare Bailey.

“We do a lot of hacking and always ride with a camera,” said Ms Scott.

“We’ve had numerous incidents of people driving too close and honking their horns.”

Ms Scott is working on the project alongside Paul Gilmour with the support of Police Scotland, Think! and North Ayrshire Council.

