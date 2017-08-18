Double Dutch team change for Europeans

The Dutch team for the European Dressage Championships has undergone two late changes as the substitute for an injured horse has also sustained an injury.
Hans Peter Minderhoud’s ride Glock’s Johnson, aka ‘Johnny’, had suffered an injury and it was decided it was not in the horse’s best interests to travel to Gothenburg for the competition (22–27 August).
“Glock’s Johnson lost a shoe at night,” said Hans Peter.
“We called the farrier right away. There is an inflammation in spite of correct treatment, and Johnson was clearly in pain.
“We had to make a decision and Johnny was not fit enough for the European Championships.
“It’s a lot of bad luck, but the horse comes first and we hope that Johnny will soon be on top of it.
“We wish the Dutch team a lot of success during the championships!”
Reserve combination Emmelie Scholtens and Apache were due to attend in Hans Peter’s place, but this combination were also forced to stay at home as Apache suffered a minor injury.
“I was, of course, very happy to go to the championships,” said Emmelie.
“It’s a huge disappointment. I noticed that Apache was not completely [right] during training.
“After examination it has been found that recovery of this injury requires a few weeks.”
Patrick van der Meer and Zippo will take Emmelie’s place on the Dutch team, joining Edward Gal and Glock’s Voice, Madeleine Witte Vrees Fear and Cennin, Diederik van Silfhout and Four Seasons.