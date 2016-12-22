Don’t want to miss out on competitors? H&H show guide deadline approaches

Horse & Hound’s bumper 2017 show issue will go on sale on 23 February and if your show isn’t included in our essential directory of shows throughout the country, then you are missing out.

This issue of the magazine is always a sellout and is kept by readers for the whole season as an essential point of reference.

It’s free to have your show included in our directory.

You simply need to send the date of your event, venue name, town, county, secretary’s telephone number and details of the disciplines running — stating whether they are affiliated or not — to: Hannah Lemieux, Horse & Hound, Pinehurst 2, Pinehurst Road, Farnborough Business Park, Farnborough, Hants, GU14 7BF or by email to hhshowlistings@timeinc.com.

All show listings must be received by 5pm on Friday 13 January or they will not be included in the directory.

If you would like your show to have extra prominence in the show guide, then contact Justeen Jones (tel: 01622 861148 or justeen.jones@timeinc.com) to discuss the various advertising packages that are available.

Join the Equo event entry revolution

Do you still send out your schedules by post and wait for the envelopes of entries to come cascading in with cheques that you have to bank while holding your breath in the hope they don’t bounce, leaving you out of pocket?

You can make paper entries a thing of the past with Horse & Hound’s FREE (yes that’s right it’s absolutely free for show secretaries to list their events) and simple to use online entry system, Equo.

The Equo online entries system has been designed with input from event organisers and competitors around the country. It pays money for entries directly to you via our secure national payment system, so there is no waiting around for cheques to clear (or not!) and it’s easy to use.

Our regional Equo advisors are able to show you all the benefits of using the system at a time and place to suit you. And Equo offers customer support seven days a week so there is always someone on hand to help if you do need assistance once you are up and running.

Show secretaries using Equo will also benefit from being listed in the monthly Equo show listing pages in H&H magazine, enabling you to gain extra entries throughout the year, as well as benefiting from other marketing opportunities offered exclusively to Equo shows.

What to find out more? Email equo.events@timeinc.com.