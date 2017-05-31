Slaughterhouse closures ‘huge step’ towards halting donkey skin trade

All donkey slaughterhouses in Tanzania will be shut as the country takes strong action on halting the trade in donkey hides.

The Tanzanian government has announced the closures will start in July and the Donkey Sanctuary has welcomed the news.

“I’m delighted that the Tanzanian government is standing up for its donkeys and has recognised both the seriousness of the threat posed by this trade, and the social, cultural and economic value that donkeys have,” said Alex Mayers, the charity’s head of programmes.

Tanzania has been a major source of skins, which are used in traditional Chinese medicine.

Last year, 1.8 million donkeys were either sourced legally or stolen and slaughtered for their skins across the world.

This caused mass suffering to the animals and is damaging to communities who rely on working donkeys in order to survive.

