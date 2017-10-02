Spate of dog attacks spark united approach

A spate of dog attacks in Scotland has prompted a new partnership by three organisations in a bid to tackle the problem.

British Horse Society (BHS) Scotland, the Forestry Commission Scotland (FCS) and the Kennel Club have created a new advisory poster to be displayed in woodlands and online.

The trio joined forces in July following a dog attack in Morayshire. The horse, who was being ridden at the time, was attacked in Roseisle Forest and died after she was chased on to a road and was hit by a car. BHS Scotland held a joint “responsibility day” on 16 August.

There have been around six serious dog attacks in Scotland over the past 18 months.

BHS members can request that the FCS display the signs at specific locations on the National Forest Estate and these will feature a contact number for the relevant forest office to report any incidents.

Alan Hiscox, BHS director of safety, said he hopes by working together they can prevent dog attacks on ridden horses and the potentially “very serious consequences”.

“Dog owners should be aware of the safety issues around horses, and the dangers that are involved to horse, rider and the dogs themselves,” he said.

“The BHS recommends socialising dogs around horses from a young age and training the dog to behave when they are nearby.

“Everyone visiting the Scottish countryside with animals has a responsibility and [must] respect others’ needs and safety.”

