Direct qualifiers added to winter showjumping finals due to low entries

Riders competing at British Showjumping’s inaugural Spring Championship Show at Addington Manor (14-16 April) will now have the chance to qualify for the winter finals during classes held on the first two days of the show.

“Disappointingly low” entries have lead to a relaxation of the qualifying process of the inaugural winter finals with direct qualifiers being added to the schedule and riders being allowed to compete two horses in most of the finals.

Tim Price, proprietor of Addington Manor, explains: “As everyone will be aware, we stepped in to host the championships following a short notice cancellation of the London Spring International Horse Show at the ExCel Arena.

“We always knew that it would be a tough show to pull together at very short notice, but we felt that it was the right thing to do for British Showjumping and their members. This is still a decision we strongly stand by and are strongly committed to.

“However, with entries being disappointingly low, we feel there is no option but to open up the qualifiers and allow competitors to compete up to two horses in the majority of the finals. This will ensure the championships go ahead, and also create a championship environment for riders to compete in.”

Iain Graham, Chief Executive for British Showjumping, added: “We understand that this may be a disappointment for those that have already qualified, but we trust that they will see that the changes are necessary if the finals are to go ahead.

“Addington Manor has been extremely proactive in delivering what we believe will be an superb championship show to build on and we look forward to the winter finals and the spring championships becoming an established event in the competition calendar going forward.

