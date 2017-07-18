‘He could have died’: rescued horse qualifies for HOYS

A rescue horse who almost died from starvation three years ago has qualified for the Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) in October.

At the Search for a Star qualifier at Bury Farm earlier this month (14 July), Cheryl Moore’s Connemara/thoroughbred George Gently secured a HOYS qualifying ticket in the hack/riding horse division under his rider Anthony Nicholas.

When Cheryl rescued seven-year-old ‘George’ in September 2014, he was severely malnourished.

“Her vet said that if he had been left in that condition for a further two weeks he would have died,” said Anthony. “It breaks my heart to even think about that because he is so loving and appreciative of everything you do for him.

“Although George was four years old, Cheryl’s farrier said he still had ‘foal feet’ because of his condition. He reckoned she would be very lucky if she ever got to ride him, but this didn’t stop George. He has a heart of gold and wasn’t going to let his past affect his future.

“His little foal feet turned into solid hooves, giving him the opportunity to turn his hoof to anything.”

Cheshire-based Anthony took on the ride on George two years ago.

“I met Cheryl through a mutual friend in 2015, and she suggested I might like to take George for a hack. She then asked if I would help her out with schooling him occasionally,” he said.

“I saw he had huge potential to be a lovely show horse, and as Cheryl and I became good friends, the partnership between me and George just went from strength to strength.

“It’s been a dream of mine to ride at HOYS since I first went when I was nine to watch, but I never thought it would happen. This is a wonderful series – we were delighted to be third at the qualifier at Osbaldeston in April and the knowledge, support and confidence that the judges gave me on that day made me realise I was on a horse that could maybe get the golden ticket with a bit more work.

“In addition to his excellent showing potential, we also discovered he has a fantastic jump and therefore Cheryl began showjumping him. He is now registered with British Showjumping and competes locally in British novice and discovery, qualifying for the Scope Festival this year.”

