‘He died competing in a sport he loved’: point-to-point jockey dies after fall

A point-to-point jockey has died as a result of a fall while racing on Saturday (1 April).

James McNeile, from Devizes, Wiltshire, fell in the 3.45pm race at the Larkhill point-to-point course. The 57-year-old collided with a fence, sustaining a serious head injury.

He was attended immediately by on-site medics, including consultants in emergency medicine, intensive care and anaesthetics.

“It was immediately apparent that this was a substantial brain injury and after stabilisation he was flown by air ambulance to Southampton Hospital,” said a statement the Injured Jockeys Fund (IJF).

Article continues below...

The statement, issued by the IJF on behalf of Mr McNeile’s family, added: “On arrival and after subsequent examination, it became apparent that the degree of brain damage was such that this was not a survivable injury.

“James deteriorated over night and died peacefully on Sunday.

“James died competing in a sport he loved, and around which he had built his life and some wonderful friendships.”

Article continues below...

More to follow…