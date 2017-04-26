‘He didn’t make it’: colt one of three dumped within a fortnight

A colt dumped while suffering from “terrible” diarrhoea did not pull through despite immediate veterinary care.

Jimmy, who was found wandering the roads in Castle Acre, Norfolk, on 1 April, was the first of three horses dumped separately in the Swaffham area in less than a fortnight.

The piebald youngster (pictured, above) was “very weak”, said a spokesman for World Horse Welfare.

“Even though he received emergency first aid and medical care following his rescue thanks to Redwings Horse Sanctuary, he sadly passed away due to the severity of his condition and neglect,” she added.

The same week, a filly was found in Necton, followed by another youngster, now named Doris (pictured, below), in Castle Acre on 10 April.

“Doris was also suffering from diarrhoea,” said the World Horse Welfare spokesman.

“She was emaciated and had bad rain scald along her back, a skin condition caused by poor care.

“Whilst Jimmy sadly did not make it, thanks to the expert care and attention received, the other two ponies are both doing well and improving each day. Doris recently travelled to World Horse Welfare’s Hall Farm rescue and rehoming centre where she is now in the charity’s ownership and the other filly is receiving care locally.”

A World Horse Welfare field officer said Jimmy was microchipped, but registered to a previous owner.

“This really is a terrible situation of vulnerable horses being dumped when they are extremely poorly and in need of medical care. We are keen to find out who is responsible for these horses and for the appalling acts of abandoning them in this way.

“Sadly, it was too late for Jimmy but if anyone has any information or has seen anything suspicious in the local area, I would urge them to come forward. Every piece of information can help us in finding out who is responsible and hopefully in preventing any more horses ending up in a similar situation.

“Castle Acre appears to be a dumping ground with other colts being left over the last few months. It has to be stopped.”