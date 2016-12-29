‘We didn’t know if he’d make it’: abandoned pony fights back

A pony dumped at the brink of death last year has come on “leaps and bounds” since his rescue.

Skewbald Jingles was found by a woman on 4 December last year as she tended to her own horses at a field in Ashford, Kent.

Jingles had been abandoned in an “awful”, emaciated state and was riddled with worms and lice.

RSPCA animal welfare officer Lynn White was called to the field to help.

“When we arrived to help this little chap he had collapsed in the field and was so weak he couldn’t get back to his feet,” she said.

“He was in a state so we got the vet out straight away. He was taken in by a local rescue centre before starting on a long road to recovery.”

A year on, the future is looking brighter for Jingles.

RSPCA equine rehoming officer Claudia Corner said: “It has taken many months of specialist care and lots of TLC to nurse Jingles back to full health but he’s come on leaps and bounds.

“Last Christmas we didn’t know what the future would hold for Jingles – we didn’t even know if he’d make it to 2016.

“Now, one year on, the gorgeous boy is barely recognisable and is ready to find his forever home.

“He’d like a family who can bring him on and help realise his full potential.

“With the right home, we’re sure he’ll make a wonderful companion and riding pony in the future.”

Gelding Jingles is expected to make 13hh.

He is up to date with vaccinations and worming, and has been microchipped. He also has a passport.

RSPCA staff would like him to go to a new owner with knowledge and experience of young ponies and for him to live somewhere he can be turned out with other horses.

If you think you could offer Jingles a home for life, contact the RSPCA equine rehoming team by calling 0300 123 8877 or emailing

horsesandponies@rspca.org.uk

For more information about Jingles or to see the RSPCA’s other horses and ponies available for rehoming, visit

www.rspca.org.uk/findapet