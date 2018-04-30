Devastated owner’s appeal after three horses stabbed

The owner of three horses who were stabbed with electric fence posts in their field has appealed for any information that might help catch the “vile” culprits.

Lara Houlden’s three-year-old mare Jolene was found with the post’s five-inch spike buried in her side yesterday (29 April), while two more of Lara’s horses were stabbed in the leg.

Jolene is still in the veterinary hospital today, while showjumper Esther and part-bred Welsh Bambi have also been having treatment for their wounds.

Lara told H&H the attack took place during the day yesterday, in fields near Washingborough, Lincs.

“When we got to the field, Jolene was in a different part of it; with my thoroughbred and Welsh section B,” she said.

“It’s not like her to get in there, so I went over – and saw the post sticking out of the side of her.”

Lara said the post was from electric fencing, and that of its five-inch spike, more than three inches was embedded in Jolene’s side. It was later found that Esther had stab wounds in a front and a back leg, while Bambi’s fetlock had also been wounded.

“The wounds are all the same size, and there’s absolutely no chance it was an accident,” Lara said. “You can see from where they are; there’s no chance they got to the posts themselves.

“I can’t believe someone would be that vile to them; it leaves you speechless. You see this sort of thing happens but you don’t expect it to happen to you, to see that when you go to feed your horses.”

Lara said both Esther and Bambi are lame and their legs are swollen but she is hopeful they will recover.

“But Jolene’s not fit enough to come home yet,” she added. “She’s such a lovely pony and we were going to start backing her this week, but it looks like there’s some muscle damage so she may not be able to be worked.

“If anyone has seen anything at all – people in the area, what they were wearing, anything – any information that might find them would be a great help.”

Lincolnshire Police confirmed it is investigating.

Continues below…

“The exact circumstances in relation to this incident are being investigated and we would like to hear from anyone who has any information,” a spokesman said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 288 of 29/04/2018, email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk with 288 of 29/04/2018 as the subject or call Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555111.

For all the latest news analysis, competition reports, interviews, features and much more, don’t miss Horse & Hound magazine, on sale every Thursday.

Also in the current edition (26 April), don’t miss our full Badminton preview, including cross-country course walk with Mary King and full form guide for every horse and rider.