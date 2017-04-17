Happy retirement for Denman as Silviniaco Conti starts new career

National Hunt hero Denman has started his full retirement after enjoying a fun-filled post-racing career.

The 2008 Cheltenham Gold Cup winner, formerly trained by Paul Nicholls, ended his career on the track in 2011 after winning 14 of his 24 starts.

He moved to Charlotte Alexander’s yard in 2012, where she retrained him to enjoy hunting, team chasing and grassroots eventing.

The 17-year-old, whose real birthday* is today (17 April), went home to owner Paul Barber’s Ditcheat farm last week where he will be looking after the young horses out in the field.

“He will never want for anything,” Charlotte told H&H, adding that Paul’s head lad Clifford Baker has a view from his window over Denman’s new field.

“He will have the best possible care.”

Known as “The Tank”, the popular chaser excelled in his new life off the track.

“He has just been the most fabulous hunter,” said Charlotte.

“He was absolutely incredible. His jumping just went from strength to strength — Brian Hutton at Talland helped me hugely with that.

“He is marvellous — such a gentleman and he oozed quality when you rode him.”

