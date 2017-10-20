‘Handsome, hardworking and consistently brave’: tributes to police horse killed by tumour

A popular police horse with a “huge personality” has died after more than a decade serving with West Yorkshire Police’s mounted section.

Nineteen-year-old gelding Connor joined the force in October 2003 and served for 14 years. He was described by the force as a “handsome, hardworking and consistently brave” horse.

He was admitted to an equine veterinary clinic in North Yorkshire last Monday (16 October) after he became unwell.

Tests revealed he had a tumour in his abdomen. It was not treatable and he died at midnight on Wednesday (18 October).

“Connor was a handsome, hardworking and consistently brave horse who was popular with the team at Carr Gate and the public alike,” said Inspector Julie Fitzpatrick.

“He policed many significant events across the force during his long service.

“Standing at almost 18hh, his size was matched by his huge personality both on and off the yard.”

Connor was on duty at countless football matches during his career, becoming a familiar figure at Leeds United’s home games at Elland Road as well as Bradford City matches.

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said Connor was a particular favourite with the public.

