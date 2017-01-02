App to find ‘bed and breakfast’ stabling for competition horses

A new “AirBNB” style app for competition horses is set to be rolled out at the beginning of next month.

Staller, which will be available for free download from January 1, will enable horse owners to rent stables at or near competition centres in the US.

The mobile and web-based app is the brainchild of Venezuelans Arturo Ferrando and Pablo Jiminez Godoy, who are based in South Florida.

While the app will initially be trialled in that state, the founders plan to expand it to the whole of the country in the near future.

“We know riders who want to come to Florida’s Winter Equestrian Festival but they don’t necessarily want to commit to renting a stall for the entire season,” said Pablo, a tech entrepreneur who grew up riding and showing.

“Thousands of horses from around the world come to Wellington for the 12 weeks of competition. This doesn’t include all the other horses that come to South Florida during the winter, and they need stalls,” he explained.

“This will give the renter options. We have decided to start with this market but the goal will be to expand to include offerings from all the states around the country in the months to come.”

Staller allows the user to search for stabling by location and price and see photos of the facilities on offer — whether they are looking for a stable for the night or longer-term full-board options.

“We saw that brokers were the only option for renters in the market and we wanted to offer more boarding choices and visibility. Staller aims to give transparency to this market and also facilitate the process of stall rental,” said co-founder Arturo, who is an established show jumper.

The app will be available in English, Spanish, French and Italian and will also offer on online shop for feed, supplements, veterinary care, equipment and supplies.

The website https://stallerapp.com/ is already live.