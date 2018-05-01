New championships adding splash of colour to dressage calendar

Prancing piebalds and sashaying skewbalds can take part in a new dressage championship this year.

The coloured horse and pony championship, run by British Dressage (BD) and animal health manufacturer Nettex, is open to mounts registered with the Coloured Horse and Pony Society (CHAPS).

The competition runs from intro to medium level. To qualify, combinations must achieve three scores of 60% or above, before 31 August.

“British Dressage and Nettex is are proud to announce new for 2018 the coloured horse and pony championship,” said a BD spokesman.

“Riders lucky enough to ride one of these horses will now have the opportunity to qualify for the prestigious championship in the autumn.”

Scores can be gained in any BD competition, BD team or my quest competition. Scores from area festivals, regionals, winter or national championships and quest regional or quest national championships do not count towards qualification.

Combinations must be eligible for bronze or silver sections at the level they wish to qualify. They can qualify at different levels but can only compete in a maximum of two sections at the final.

Once riders have achieved their three qualifying scores, they must register their qualification with BD in order to take part in the championship.

Qualification forms can be found here and should be send by email to fixtures@britishdressage.co.uk or post to; British Dressage, Meriden Business Park, Copse Drive, Meriden, West Midlands CV5 9RG, stating where and when the qualifying scores were achieved.

This year’s championship will take place at Bury Farm Equestrian Centre, Buckinghamshire on 14 – 15 September.

The winning combination at each level at the final will not be eligible for the same level or below in future years and must compete at a higher level.

For all levels excluding intro — where riders can be unaffiliated with CHAPS membership — at the final, both the horse and rider will need to be full BD members.

