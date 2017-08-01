Claire Lomas gets licence to race — motorbikes

Paralysed former event rider Claire Lomas has been given the green light to race — on a new form of horsepower.

Claire passed her motorcycle race licence at Donington Park on 27 July and is already planning her next challenges.

“I was more nervous than when it was cross-country morning at Burghley,” said Claire.

“I reached my fastest speed so far; 100mph. The freedom is incredible.

“I hadn’t ridden with other riders so race starts and on the track with more than 30 able-bodied men was daunting.”

Claire first sat on a motorcycle two years ago when she took part in a challenge with the Bike Experience, a charity that teaches paralysed bikers how to ride safely again.

After some time away — during which she has taken on a London 10k, the Great North Run, been awarded an MBE and had her second child — she was invited to ride again at Rockingham Motor Speedway.

The 37-year-old, who has been having help from motorbike racing star Maria Costello, is planning to take part in track days and hopes to ride on circuits across Europe.

“I want to get experience — it is a bit like horseracing, or eventing,” Claire told H&H.

“You have to focus on your line and what you are doing, I’m not used to riding upsides others in a race yet.”

