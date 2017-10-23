‘I just kept marching’: Claire Lomas walks through the night to complete tough challenge

Claire Lomas has raised more than £10,000 after battling through high winds and rain to walk 10 miles in 24 hours in a robotic suit.

The inspirational fundraiser, who was paralysed from the chest down in a cross-country fall 10 years ago, took on the Great South Run route to raise money for the Nicholls Spinal Injury Foundation (NSIF).

Her start was delayed by a day due to Storm Brian hitting Portsmouth, resulting in the cancellation of all the Great South Run’s Saturday events.

The longest distance Claire had previously walked in one day was six miles.

She set off with 20,000 other participants on Sunday (22 October) and walked through the night to finish at around 10am this morning (23 October).

“I did it!” said Claire.

“I had amazing support, all through the night people popped down with cups of tea.

“It was tough — I tried not to think of the distance and I got there in the end. It went quicker than I thought, I just kept marching forwards.”

She added the atmosphere at the start was “unbelievable”, thanking all those who cheered her on and those who came down especially to see her finish.

Article continues below…

You might also be interested in: