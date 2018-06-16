Horse put down after cross-country fall at Luhmühlen CCI4*

Axel Z, ridden by Belgium’s Chloe Raty, has been put down following a fall on the CCI4* cross-country at Luhmühlen.

The official statement from the organisers of the German event reads: “It is with great sadness and regret that we announce that Chloe Raty (BEL) and Axel Z, an 11-year-old gelding, had a fall at fence 18b, an upright, while competing in the CCI**** at Luhmühlen on 16 June 2018.

“The horse received immediate veterinary attention and was transported to the veterinary clinic. Unfortunately, spinal injuries were diagnosed and Axel Z sadly could not be saved.

“The rider was taken to hospital for thorough examination, which revealed no injuries.”

Chloe, 24, and 11-year-old Axel were competing at their first CCI4* and, having scored 33.9 in the dressage, went into cross-country in 31st place. They were clear until 18b, the final element of the Messmer Pond – the second of three water complexes at Luhmühlen.

They appeared to take off early at 18a, a step up out of water, which affected their take-off point for 18b, an angled rail. Axel Z left a foreleg at the rail and fell heavily on landing. The lower part of the rider’s body was briefly underneath the horse, but she was quickly extracted. Axel Z was sedated and taken to a nearby veterinary clinic.

Axel Z is the only horse with whom Chloe is registered to compete internationally. The pair jumped a double clear at the European Young Rider Championships in Portugal in 2014, and finished third in the CCI3* at Haras du Pin in 2015.

Their most recent international run before Luhmühlen was at the German event Marbach in May, where they were 14th in the CIC3*.

