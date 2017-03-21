Chin-chin! Gentle giant celebrates national Shire show with a pint

Cheltenham Festival fans weren’t the only ones enjoying a tipple last week, with one gentle giant also taking to the pub for a pint.

Mare Queenie visited the aptly named Shire Horse pub in Stafford to promote this year’s Shire Horse Society national show (17-19 March), which was a “marvellous” success.

The 18hh Shire, owned by Mick Hanson, received a warm welcome and was served a pint by the mayor of Stafford, councillor Geoff Collier.

“Shires traditionally love beer, and Queenie enjoyed her time at the Shire Horse, meeting people and helping to raise awareness about our big show,” said Victoria Clayton, Shire Horse Society secretary.

The annual event is in its second year and the number of trade stands has almost doubled since 2016.

The show is open to the public and widely regarded as the largest gathering of the breed anywhere in the world.

Around 250 Shires were present at this year’s event, at Staffordshire Showground.

“The Shire Horse Society was thrilled to return to Bingley Hall for our national show, and delighted by the warm welcome we received,” Ms Clayton told H&H.

“We had competitors from across Europe and the UK for three days of marvellous competition, giving us the chance to showcase this wonderful breed of horse.

“The atmosphere was great and the show was a big success. We are looking forward to returning next year.”

The national show is the flagship event of the Shire Horse Society — the only charity dedicated to the protection, promotion and improvement of the Shire horse.

The organisation was formed in 1878 and is based at Shire Farm, Rockingham Castle in Market Harborough, Leicestershire.