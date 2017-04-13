‘It has been a dream of mine’: Charlotte Dujardin pens autobiography

Charlotte Dujardin fans will be able to get their hands on her autobiography this summer.
The dressage star has written a memoir on her journey so far, titled The Girl On The Dancing Horse, which will be released in hardback and ebook form on 24 August.
“It has been a dream of mine for a few years now, to one day have my own book and I’m very excited to say that my autobiography that I have been working on, will be released in August,” said Charlotte.
She has been working with publishing giants Penguin Random House on the book.
“It has been an incredible journey with so many high points along the way and I never expected to have achieved all I have,” she added.
“I hope you will enjoy reading about my story through my eyes, one that has involved hard work, sacrifice and commitment to an unshakable dream I had and with a horse I love beyond words.”
The cover pictured is one of several options and a final decision will be made closer to the release date. A paperback edition will be released in 2018.
To pre-order a copy, visit: http://amzn.to/2obak8B
The news has been met with excitement from her supporters on social media, with more than 8,000 reactions from her Facebook fans since she revealed the news yesterday afternoon (12 April).
As a combination, Charlotte and Valegro dominated the world dressage scene, breaking records as they went.
Their major achievements include: London 2012 Olympic team and individual gold, World Equestrian Games 2014 individual gold and team silver, double individual gold and team silver at the 2015 Europeans and individual gold and team silver at the Rio 2016 Olympics.
Valegro officially retired from his competitive career in an emotional ceremony at Olympia 2016. Those wanting to catch a glimpse of the superstar will be able to see him parading at Cheltenham racecourse on 20 April.
