Your chance to win £10k rocking horse

The public is being offered the chance to win a unique £10,000 rocking horse modelled on one of World Horse Welfare’s most famous residents.

Penny was one of the first cases to come into the care of the charity’s Penny Farm Rescue and Rehoming Centre in Blackpool when it first opened in 2001, going on to have an illustrious career with the Kings Troop.

She arrived as a completely unhandled four-year-old, extremely underweight, suffering from a lice infestation and with a massive worm burden. But after several months of the staff working to build her trust and confidence, she grew into a stunning young horse.

Her potential was quickly spotted by the Kings Troop Royal Horse Artillery, who took her in for training a few months after she’d arrived at the farm.

The mare worked as a wheeler in the gun team who pulled one of six First World War guns in the regiment and she made her parade debut at the Queen Mother’s funeral.

She participated in every parade the King’s Troop took part in from then to the birth of Prince George, when the gun team fired a salute to mark the occasion.

Penny retired in 2013 after 12 years’ service and was officially handed back to World Horse Welfare, where she was received by charity trustee Penny Thornton, after whom both Penny Farm and the horse were named.

Captain Owen Beynon Brown of the King’s Troop said: “Penny has been a superb military working horse.”

After taking a break at the farm, she found a new home as a companion where she remained until she was put to sleep in April 2015.