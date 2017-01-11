Your chance to have a say on the future of equestrianism

The British Equestrian Federation wants insiders’ views on equestrianism as it aims to follow a “collective approach” to the future of the sport.

The BEF has launched a survey (link below), to find out perceptions of equestrianism and the motivation behind participants’ involvement, as part of a “strategy study to ensure it has a clear remit and direction over the next four years”.

“The UK is very much a nation of horse lovers with a proud equestrian tradition, but we know that there are many misconceptions about equestrianism and that many people are not aware of how they could get involved, whether it is as a rider, volunteer or spectator,” said BEF chief executive Clare Salmon.

“As the largest spectator sport in the UK after football, and with the heightened popularity of equestrianism following the Olympic and Paralympic Games, we have a huge opportunity to build on this latent potential and grow the appeal of horsey activities.

“We also recognise that we need to help support equestrian businesses to thrive to achieve a sustainable future for the sector and, through this process of engagement, we hope to understand their needs better.”

The results from the survey will be considered as part of a wider project, with workshops involving BEF member bodies already under way.

Another study, on “usage and attitude”, will also be launched in the near future, with the aim of understanding the underlying appeal of the sport.

“The usage and attitude study, funded by Sport England, will provide additional information on the wider marketplace, targeting both the equestrian market, as well as those not currently engaged within equestrian sport,” said a BEF spokesman.

Following users’ initial feedback on the current survey, some of the questions have been reworded.

The current survey runs until 31 January.

To take part, click here.