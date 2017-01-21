Your chance to meet legendary racehorse

Fans of former top Flat horse Kingsgate Native will be able to get up close and personal to the sprinting star during his stay at the National Heritage Centre in Newmarket.

The 12-year-old gelding raced for an impressive ten seasons, winning eight of his 60 starts — two of which were Group One victories. During his career, he amassed a total of £851,420 in prize-money and was trained over the years by a number of handlers, including Robert Cowell, Sir Michael Stoute and Jim Best.

Owned by Cheveley Park Stud, the son of Mujadil was retired in 2016 to take up residence at the British Racing School.

“Kingsgate Native has, over the years, developed a huge following and it is fitting that he can be viewed by the general public in such splendid and spectacular surroundings at the Heritage Centre,” said Chris Richardson, Cheveley Park Stud’s managing director.

The gelding will be joined at the onsite Rothschild yard by fellow Group-winning racehorse The Cheka, who retired from racing in 2013 — following six seasons in training with Eve Johnson-Houghton.

Kingsgate Native and his new stablemate have already settled in at the historic venue, at Palace House in racing’s headquarter town, and visitors are now being welcomed. Both horses are on loan from the nearby British Racing School.

Article continues below...

Kingsgate Native is set to start his new career at the British Racing School once his spell at the National Heritage Centre is finished. There, he will be teaching young aspiring jockeys how to ride.

The two horses replace the two former resident equines, the ex-David Pipe-trained Our Vic and 24-year-old Frileux Royal.

“We are thrilled to be welcoming both The Cheka and Kingsgate Native to the Rothschild yard,” said Joe Grimwade, the Retraining of Racehorse (RoR) public engagement manager.

“Kingsgate Native has been a huge part of the Flat racing scene for the past ten years and I am sure visitors to the Heritage Centre will be thrilled to get the chance to meet him — we’re grateful to the Thompson family and the British Racing School, who have been huge supporters, allowing us to look after him.”

Article continues below...

To find out more information, click here.